Auckland Rugby fined for fielding ineligible player

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 18:49

Auckland Rugby has today been fined $3000 plus $1000 costs for breaching eligibility rules in the women's competition at the Northern Regional Sevens Tournament earlier this month.

The New Zealand Rugby (NZR) panel heard that Auckland fielded an ineligible player, at the Northern Regional Sevens Tournament, a breach of the New Zealand Rugby National and Regional Tournament Regulations. The player was deemed ineligible because she had represented another country and Auckland Rugby had not received prior approval for her to play.

Auckland Rugby admitted the breach, and accepted the panel’s decision that Auckland's carelessness was unacceptable.

With no other sanctions applying, the Auckland women’s team will be able to play in the Bayley National Sevens in Rotorua next month.