Central Districts Cricket mourns the loss of Vern Chettleburgh

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 10:42

CD Cricket learnt with sadness this morning, of the passing of Patron and long-time servant of the game, Vern Chettleburgh.

Before taking up the position of CDCA Patron in 2011/2012, Vern played many important roles, not only with Central Districts Cricket, but also with the Manawatu Cricket Association.

Vern served on the CDCA Management Committee from 1975 to 1990, and was awarded Life Member status in 1991/1992, in recognition of his contribution to Central Districts Cricket. He was President of the Association from 1992 to 1994, and he also served on the New Zealand Cricket Board, as the Districts Representative.

"On behalf of the Staff, Board and the wider Central Districts Cricket Association, I would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Vern’s Family, and take this opportunity to acknowledge the incredible contribution that he made to cricket, not only in our region, but in New Zealand", said Pete de Wet, Chief Executive of Central Districts Cricket.