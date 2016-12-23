'Barn find' images for Manfeild night

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 12:47

A teenaged Chris Amon prepares for his first race in his celebrated Maserati 250F car. Pic: Bruce Wilson collection

Previously unpublished slides, photographs and 8mm cine camera photo unearthed for a book spanning the early period of Chris Amon’s racing career will further flavour an upcoming celebration of the motorsport great’s life.

Among images is a particular delight - a 17-year-old Amon on what is very likely his maiden outing in the Maserati 250F that took him to international success.

It is a picture that until now has been kept in the private collection of the man who was intrinsic to Amon’s rise to the top - Bruce Wilson, the incredibly talented mechanic who was the driver’s friend and, for many years, his right-hand-man.

The launch of a book chronicling Wilson’s role synchs neatly with preparation to host the New Zealand Grand Prix at Manfeild: Circuit Chris Amon on February 11-12 and also honour the memory of a motorsport great who had such close ties with the facility and the region.

"The circuit name change and the subsequent announcement of Jacky Ickx, the greatest racing all-rounder of all time who cut his teeth as Amon’s Ferrari team-mate in 1968, as the guest speaker at our apres-GP dinner to honour Chris has raised a huge amount of interest, not just in New Zealand but internationally," says Manfeild chief executive Julie Keane.

"Another aspect of the dinner will be a display of film and photos of all aspects of Chris Amon’s career.

"We are especially indebted to Rolf Wilson, Bruce’s son, for allowing us access to a huge trove of memorabilia that gives incredible insight to a part of the story that has rarely been documented - those very early years."

Bruce Wilson joined Amon’s race team when the Bulls driver was just 16 and for more than a decade worked on most of his cars - including the Ferraris that Amon took to double NZGP victories - both internationally and from his garage in Hunterville.

The story of those days and more is in a 400-page book, the Master Mechanic, that is about to go on sale.

The image that has raised so much interest is from a selection that appear to have been taken in the small South Island of Renwick, which in the early 1960s hosted a popular national race meeting on its streets.

Amon recounted in an exclusive video interview, also never before seen and to be shown on the night, that this was his first race in a 200kW (270bhp) 600kg machine that, having just a few years previous been considered the pre-eminent car in Formula One, would have been a huge step up from the Austin A40 Special, stock cars and a 1500cc Cooper single seater he’d driven prior.

"I was probably more of a passenger than anything … but I survived that, did a race at Levin with it and was still struggling to get used to it then got on the wide open spaces of Ardmore and, suddenly, everything clicked and it felt wonderful."

The man who drove for several top F1 teams including Ferrari, won Le Mans with Ford and in partnership with Bruce McLaren and achieved BMW’s first touring car successes would have been 17.

The slide shows Amon, a picture of concentration, as three mechanics, Wilson included, prepare to push it toward the grid.

The driver is dressed to the accepted standard of the day: A rudimentary crash helmet, goggles to protect his eyes from stones and dressed in casual trousers and a yellow t-shirt.

Among spectators is Amon’s mother, appearing pensive.

The story of how Amon got to drive one of the archetypal racers of the 1950s is interesting. It was on a used car yard run by Wellington motoring identity Tony Shelley, also a keen racer of the period.

The machine had been bought new from the factory by British team BRM as a test bed, and altered to suit. It remains the only 250F in which the oil tank was located beside the driver, and just one of two with disc brakes.

It placed third in the Argentine Grand Prix of 1955 with Mike Hawthorne, and also provided another Englishman, Peter Collins, with a victory that year, then subsequently came to New Zealand.

"Tony had inherited in some deal he had done - it had been traded for a road car, as I recall - and so it was sitting in the lot," Amon recounted.

Amon’s parents and the Shelleys knew each other socially, through both having properties in Paraparaumu. Somehow the car came up in conversation, and the canny salesman saw an opportunity.

"Tony said he’d bring the car up to Levin and let me take it for a lap - I think, in hindsight, he already had an eye for a sale, though probably he wanted to have a few laps in it as well."

When Amon’s turn came, he was under strict parental instruction to go easy. Even so, he immediately got a feel, and a liking, for the car.

"It did exactly what I imagined - I gave it a bit of throttle and it spun the tyres, and the engine sound was just amazing."

The deal was done, and soon they were racing. The differences between the Maserati and the Cooper he’d shifted from were huge.

"The Cooper was quick, too, but much tamer … the Maserati did everything. It sounded right, it leaked oil. It had character."

The Maserati provided a taste for lairy oversteer and he immediately revelled in the challenge it laid down. He became a consummate ‘drifter’ half a century before the skill became a sport in its own right.

"I loved that car. You could steer it on the throttle. In fact, the quickest way around a corner was to throw it into a big slide and hold it there on the power."

Tyres and fuel were the costs: It chewed up both prodigiously. And though Amon senior wrangled free fuel from the brand that supplied his farm, it wasn’t exactly tractor-suited, being petrol heavily laced with methanol, with 10 percent acetone, a dollop of benzoyl and a touch of castor oil.

"I remember the fuel made excellent paint-stripper," Amon chuckled in memory. "It was a hugely powerful brew."

He and the car parted company in 1963. Amon headed to Europe to enjoy a long and illustrious international career, notably leading the Ferrari team for three seasons in the late 1960s, achieving New Zealand Grand Prix wins for the Italian thoroughbred marque in 1968 and 1969.

He retired from Formula One in 1976, having taken part in 102 Grands Prix, scoring 83 championship points and reaching the podium 11 times.

He is remembered as Ferrari's favourite test driver and also a central figure in Ford's famous win in the 1966 Le Mans 24-hour sportscar race.

He is also remembered as a key figure in New Zealand motorsport, no more so than with the Toyota Racing Series, the high-powered wings and slicks single-seater category now contesting the NZGP.

The Chris Amon Trophy is awarded each year to the overall Toyota Racing Series champion.

The Maserati, meantime, has risen to become the country’s racing car, a prized possession of the Southward Collection car museum north of Wellington.

Collection collator Sir Len Southward bought it in 1967, paying several hundred pounds for it in a deal sealed outside a pub.

Today Maserati 250Fs gather many millions of dollars at auction.

Mrs Keane says the 2017 NZGP and associated Chris Amon Celebration is a fantastic opportunity for motorsport fans to see the best circuit racing in the country, with the Castrol Toyota Racing Series having established as the best preview of young talent with huge futures, to honour a New Zealand racing legend and to hear from Jacky Ickx about his amazing career and the season he spent as Amon’s team-mate.

More information about the Chris Amon Celebration dinner, including ticket price details, can be found at www.manfeild.co.nz