Cricket: Aces out for revenge against Firebirds

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 15:15

After tasting defeat for the first time in the McDonald’s Super Smash, the Auckland Aces are out for revenge when they take on the Wellington Firebirds on Christmas Eve at Eden Park’s Outer Oval.

The Aces have made several forced changes to the team to face the Firebirds with the BLACKCAPS now off on national duty.

Their departure makes room for several returning Aces, including dashing top order batsman Michael Guptill-Bunce.

"The boys have been doing well over the last few games but will be wanting to rectify the loss in Wellington. Hopefully after having a niggle I can come in and add to a winning performance," Guptill-Bunce says.

Guptill-Bunce rejoins the side along with Shawn Hicks and Ben Horne both of whom performed well for the New Zealand XI against Bangladesh.

Hicks took 2/30 with the ball while Horne scored a match winning 60- to guide the NZ XI home.

Both players enjoyed the experience of playing against international opposition and can’t wait to pull on the Aces shirt once again.

The Aces take on the Firebirds at Eden Park’s Outer Oval at 2:10pm.

Auckland Aces

Michael Barry #24

Mark Chapman #88

Donovan Grobbelaar #25

Michael Guptill-Bunce #7

Shawn Hicks #12

Ben Horne #15

Tymal Mills #56

Tarun Nethula #42

Rob Nicol (C) #13

Glenn Phillips #6

Jeet Raval #22

Sean Solia #10