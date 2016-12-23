Wellington Firebirds team named for match against Aces

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 15:16

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Auckland Aces at Auckland’s Eden Park Outer Oval on Christmas Eve, Saturday 24th December has been named. The match starts at 2:10pm and is live on Sky Sport.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is: Hamish Marshall (C) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Grant Elliott Stephen Murdoch Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock

The Wellington side got off the mark in the McDonald’s Super Smash with their victory over the Aces at the Basin Reserve on Thursday, but captain Hamish Marshall isn’t getting carried away with what it means for the team this season:

It’s great to have that win and the guys feel like it’s just reward for the effort we’ve been putting in. Having said that, we gave the rest of the teams a head start in this competition and we’ve got to keep backing up to get in the hunt.

Head Coach Bruce Edgar is similarly realistic about the challenges his side faces, although he’s pleased to see the way they bounced back from their run of close losses:

Before the last game we acknowledged the need to improve our effort in the field and our consistency with the ball and it was great to see the side respond to that at the Basin. The key now is to repeat that effort in every game.

The Firebirds have made two changes to their side, with Hamish Bennett returning from injury to replace Peter Younghusband and Stephen Murdoch coming in for the BLACKCAPS-bound Luke Ronchi. With the departure of Ronchi, Tom Blundell will take over wicketkeeping duties. After the team’s impressive win over competition front-runners Auckland, Jade Dernbach misses out on selection. Given the compressed nature of the campaign it has been agreed that Jade will return to England early to commence pre-season training with Surrey.