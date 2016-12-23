Stags bowl first in Hamilton

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 19:09

Central Stags captain Will Young has won the toss and elected to bowl first in tonight's televised McDonald's Super Smash at Seddon Park.

A gastro illness affecting Ben Wheeler has forced a late change to the Stags' squad, top order batsman Ben Smith returning.

KNIGHTS Dean Brownlie (c), BJ Watling, Tim Seifert (wk), Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jono Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult: Nick Kelly (12th)

CENTRAL STAGS Mahela Jayawardena, George Worker, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ryan McCone, Josh Clarkson, Marty Kain, Seth Rance, BlairTickner, Ben Smith; Ajaz Patel (12th)