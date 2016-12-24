Aces have first chance to go clear

Saturday, 24 December, 2016 - 13:58

Wellington Firebirds captain Hamish Marshall has won the toss and elected to bat in today's McDonald's Super Smash match against the Auckland Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval.

A win to the Aces would see them go clear at the top of the table by more than four points, for the first time this season, after the Stags narrowly lost to the Knights last night.

The match is LIVE on SKY Sport.

AUCKLAND ACES

Martin Guptill-Bunce, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rob Nicol (c), Jeet Raval, Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Michael Barry, Ben Horne, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Tymal Mills; Shawn Hicks (12th)

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Tom Blundell (wk), Stephen Murdoch, Michael Pollard, Grant Elliott, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Jeetan Patel, Anurag Verma, BJ Arnel; Hamish Bennett (12th)