Battle to resume for Women's national titles

Sunday, 25 December, 2016 - 13:40

Stars off the New Zealand women’s game return to action from this Tuesday afternoon as the 2016/17 national Twenty20 and One-Day competitions reignite.

All six teams will converge on the three superb grounds at New Zealand Cricket's High Performance Centre in Lincoln, Canterbury, in round three of the five-round competition of the Women's Twenty20, beginning at 4pm this Tuesday 27 December.

The experienced Auckland Hearts, defending champions Canterbury Magicians and giant-killers Northern Spirit will all be looking for a clear lead, the three sides currently all locked at the top of the table on six points - the latter two sides to face each other in this round.

The T20 action is then followed by two rounds in the 10-round One-Day Competition at the same Lincoln venues, the matches beginning at 10.30am on Wednesday 28 December and at the earlier time of 10am on Thursday 29 December.

The Canterbury Magicians currently lead the defending champion Auckland Hearts by three points on the One-Day table after having smashed a New Zealand One-Day record in round four to remain the only unbeaten side this summer.