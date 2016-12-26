Wellington Firebirds squad named for Boxing Day Super Smash match

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 09:32

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Central Stags at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Boxing Day, Monday 26th December has been named. The match starts at 4:00pm.

After their thrilling win over Auckland on Christmas Eve, the Firebirds will take the same twelve into the match.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (C) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Grant Elliott Stephen Murdoch Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock.