Wellington Firebirds squad named for Boxing Day Super Smash match

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Central Stags at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Boxing Day, Monday 26th December has been named. The match starts at 4:00pm.
After their thrilling win over Auckland on Christmas Eve, the Firebirds will take the same twelve into the match.
The Wellington Firebirds squad is:
Hamish Marshall (C) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Grant Elliott Stephen Murdoch Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock.
