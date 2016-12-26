Three teams shooting for the top

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 16:01

Batting first has been the order of the day on a fine Boxing Day after Wellington Firebirds captain Hamish Marshall won the toss against the Central Stags at the Basin Reserve, and Canterbury Kings captain Andrew Ellis did the same against the Otago Volts at Alexandra's Molyneux Park in today's two crunch round seven matches of McDonald's Super Smash.

However, both batting sides promptly lost a wicket in the first over.

Should the Central Stags, featuring freshly named BLACKCAPS Tom Bruce and Ben Wheeler, win today's match at the Basin, they will become the competition's outright leaders. Should they lose, both the Volts and Kings will have a chance of joining current leaders the Aces at the top on 16 points.

#FirebirdsvStags

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

HamishMarshall (c), Michael Papps, Tom Blundell (wk), Stephen Murdoch, Michael Pollard, Grant Elliott, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Brent Arnel; Anurag Verma (12th)

CENTRAL STAGS Mahela Jayawardene, George Worker, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ryan McCone, Josh Clarkson, Ben Wheeler, Marty Kain, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner; Ajaz Patel (12th)

#VoltsvKings

OTAGO VOLTS Hamish Rutherford (c), Anaru Kitchen, Brad Wilson, Michael Bracewell, Josh Finnie, Tom Beaton (overseas pro), Sam Wells, Derek de Boorder (wk), Christi Viljoen, Neil Wagner, Nathan Smith; Bradley Scott (12th)

CANTERBURY KINGS Cameron Fletcher (wk), Peter Fulton, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Andrew Ellis (c), Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall, Tim Johnston, Cole McConchie, Logan van Beek, Kyle Jamieson; Jeremy Benton (12th)