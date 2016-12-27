Wellington Firebirds team named for match against Volts

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 11:21

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Otago Volts at Alexandra’s Molyneux Park on Wednesday 28th December has been named. The match starts at 2:00pm.

After their impressive back-to-back victories over the high-flying Aces, the Firebirds will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day loss to the Stags at the Basin Reserve. While the Wellington weather came to the party for the big crowd that turned out, the Wellington side couldn't repeat their winning efforts. Firebirds Head Coach, Bruce Edgar, was disappointed with their performance:

It was a disappointing result that really came off the back of our batting letting us down - and it's the first time this season that I've said that about our performance with the bat. Without a solid total to defend it was difficult for our bowlers to build enough pressure.

With only three round robin matches left, the Firebirds will be looking to finish strongly, beginning with the match against the Volts at Molyneux Park. Edgar echoed that sentiment:

Hopefully we can finish strongly and put in a strong performance in Alexandra. I was impressed with how we bounced back in the matches against the Aces and I know the guys are keen to show that determination again.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (C)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Grant Elliott

Stephen Murdoch

Michael Papps

Jeetan Patel

Michael Pollard

Matt Taylor

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock