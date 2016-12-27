Taylor and Feldman set to bolster the table topping Stags

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 13:22

After regaining top spot on the McDonald’s Super Smash log, following a convincing victory over the Wellington Firebirds, the Central Stags have confirmed that Ross Taylor and Luke Feldman will be joining the squad in New Plymouth, as they prepare for two matches in three days, against the Auckland Aces and the Canterbury Kings.

The Stags bowling department has been under pressure this season, with injuries to Milne, Mathieson, Small and Bracewell, so Luke Feldman, who plays for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, will provide cover in the bowling department, as the Stags also lose Ben Wheeler, who has joined the Black Caps ODI squad.

Feldman, a police officer in the Queensland Police Force, will provide coach Heinrich Malan with an experienced bowling option, as the competition starts to hot up.

"When you consider the number of quality bowlers currently out due to injury, and you add to that (Ben) Wheeler, who has joined the Black Caps, then you can see why we have had to bring Luke into the Squad" said Malan.

"We are entering a critical point in the competition - we have three rounds left to play, and there are still a number of teams in contention. We want to make sure that we continue to be competitive, and give ourselves the best possible chance of qualifying for the finals" added Malan.

Also back in the squad is Ross Taylor, who has recovered from eye surgery, and will make his first appearance for the Stags this season. With the imminent departure of Tom Bruce, who has been named in the Black Caps T20 Squad to face Bangladesh, Taylor’s return is perfectly timed.

"It’s great to have Ross back in the mix. His experience and skill will add another dimension to our team, and his presence in the dressing room, as we enter the final phase of this competition, will be invaluable" commented Malan.

The Stags play the Auckland Aces on Thursday 29 December and the Canterbury Kings on Saturday 31 December. Both games take place at 4pm at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. Tickets for the games are available at www.ticketek.co.nz or at the gate.