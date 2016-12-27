Busy afternoon of Twenty20 underway

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 16:05

A busy afternoon of domestic T20 clashes is underway with the Auckland Aces looking to regain the top slot on the McDonald's Super Smash table at a warm and overcast Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval.

With playoffs drawing near, the Aces need to win the round seven match to overtake leaders the Central Stags, while victory for the Knights would see them rise to fourth with three rounds to come.

The Knights have called on Australian right-armer Trent Lawford in a bid to stop the explosive Aces, whose captain Rob Nicol won the toss and elected to bat first; the match is LIVE on SKY Sport.

KNIGHTS Dean Brownlie (c), BJ Watling, Tim Seifert (wk), Corey Anderson, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jono Boult, Ish Sodhi, Nick Kelly, Peter Bocock, Trent Lawford; Zak Gibson (12th)

AUCKLAND ACES Michael Guptill-Bunce, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rob Nicol (c), Jeet Raval, Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Michael Barry, Ben Horne, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Tymal Mills; Shawn Hicks (12th)

Women's Domestic Twenty20 Round Three

Meanwhile in Lincoln, all six sides are underway in round three of the national Women's Twenty20 competition.

Northern Spirit captain Brooke Halliday won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions the Canterbury Magicians.

Auckland Hearts captain Vic Lind won the toss and put captain Katey Martin's Otago Sparks into bat; Suzie Bates is available for the T20 round only this week and is opening the batting.

Central Hinds skipper Michelle Mitchell has put Wellington Blaze into bat in the third of the concurrent matches at the Lincoln High Performance Centre, WHITE FERNS rising star Amelia Kerr opening the batting.