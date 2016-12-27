Records tumble in Twenty20

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 19:42

Unbeaten early favourites the Canterbury Magicians and Auckland Hearts are locked on points at the top of the table after round three of an intense national Twenty20 competition today.

WHITE FERN Katie Perkins hit the winning runs with an over to spare in the Hearts’ impressive seven-wicket win over the Otago Sparks in Lincoln - smashing a career-best, unbeaten 75 off just 51 balls, 40 of the runs coming in boundaries.

Perkins dominated and consolidated a Hearts’ chase via an unbroken 119-run stand for the fourth wicket with captain Vic Lind (40 not out off 37) - the pair breaking the Heart’s fourth wicket partnership record of 115- that Perkins had set with Sara McGlashan at Auckland’s Melville Park in 2013/14.

Earlier, captain Katey Martin had led the way for the Sparks with a top score of 55, but fellow WHITE FERN Holly Huddleston struck two massive blows when she bowled both Martin and the ever dangerous Suzie Bates (15 off 14), as well as claiming a brace of catches to ultimately hold the Sparks to 136/6.

On the adjacent Lincoln No.3 ground, the Central Hinds scored their first win of the season in either format with a successful last-over effort in their chase against the more fancied Wellington Blaze.

The Blaze had been restricted to just 110 for five in their 20 overs, Suzie McDonald’s unbeaten 31 the best of the batting, in her first appearance of the season. Despite no batsman getting more than 23 runs on the board in reply, the Hinds were able to hunt down the low total as a pack to complete a thrilling two-wicket win in the low-scoring match with just three balls to spare.

Frances Mackay’s Canterbury Magicians meanwhile simply brushed aside a challenge from this season’s giant-killers, Northern Spirit, after an unbeaten 63 off 58 balls from solid opening batsman Natalie Dodd had set up the Spirit’s total of 143 for two.

Despite shockwaves reverberating across Bert Sutcliffe Oval when 14-year-old Spirit sensation Nensi Patel had WHITE FERNS star Amy Satterthwaite caught behind on 18, the prolific Mackay breezed ahead for her first T20 half century of the season, reaching 57 off 54 balls before she was bowled by her opposing captain Brooke Halliday.

By then, Mackay had shared a Canterbury Magicians record 101-run stand for the second wicket with WHITE FERNS leg-spinner Erin Bermingham, whose strong season with the bat continued with 44 off 42. The partnership eclipsed the previous mark of 99 that had been set by Mackay and Satterthwaite in 2010/11 at Christchurch’s Village Green (Queen Elizabeth II Park).

There are now just two more rounds of women’s Twenty20 to come before the 2017 final, with round four beginning on 2 January in Dunedin (University of Otago Oval) and Christchurch (Hagley Oval), followed by the 3 January double-header with McDonald's Super Smash for the Auckland Hearts and Wellington Blaze at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Tomorrow and Thursday will see the sames sides face each other as they switch to the 50-over format in the concurrent 2016/17 national One-Day Competition.