Volts bat first in crunch clash

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 14:00

The Otago Volts are batting first after winning the toss in today's crunch round eight McDonald's Super Smash clash against the Wellington Firebirds at Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

It's a must-win for both teams, who presently occupy the bottom two rungs of the ladder, with time rapidly running out to make the Finals.

OTAGO VOLTS

Hamish Rutherford (c), Anaru Kitchen, Derek de Boorder (wk), Michael Bracewell, Josh Finnie, Tom Beaton, Brad Wilson, Christi Viljoen, Neil Wagner, Sam Wells, Nathan Smith; Bradley Scott (12th)

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Tom Blundell (wk), Stephen Murdoch, Michael Pollard, Grant Elliott, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Brent Arnel; Anurag Verma (12th)

Women's Domestic One-Day Competition Round Five

Meanhwile in Lincoln, battle has recommenced for New Zealand's women's One-Day title.

Competition leaders the Canterbury Magicians need 185 from their 50 overs to beat Northern Spirit. Kate Broadmore claimed 3-24 for the Magicians.

The Otago Sparks require 262 to beat the defending champion Auckland Hearts, WHITE FERNS off-spinner Leigh Kasperek the best of the Sparks' attack with 3-37.

And in the third concurrent match at the High Performance Centre in Lincoln, Wellington Blaze are chasing 247 against the Central Hinds.