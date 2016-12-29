Firebirds team named for McDonald's Super Smash match

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 11:22

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Knights at Hamilton’s Seddon Park on Friday 30th December has been named. The match starts at 7:10pm and is live on Sky Sport.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is: Hamish Marshall (C) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Grant Elliott Stephen Murdoch Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock

The twelve-man squad is the same as the one which travelled to Alexandra and defeated the Otago Volts, highlighted by a magnificent 100- from captain Hamish Marshall.