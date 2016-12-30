Knights win toss and elect to bat in penultimate round

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 18:50

Knights captain Dean Brownlie has won the toss and elected to bat against the Wellington Firebirds as round nine of McDonald's Super Smash - the penultimate round before Finals - gets underway under lights tonight at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The Knights are well positioned at second on the table, behind only the Central Stags (who face the Kings tomorrow afternoon at Pukekura Park). The Firebirds however lag six points below the Knights on 12 points.

The match is live in SKY Sport.

Livescoring

Points table

KNIGHTS Dean Brownlie (c), BJ Watling, Tim Seifert (wk), Corey Anderson, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jono Boult, Ish Sodhi, Nick Kelly, Peter Bocock, Trent Lawford; 12th: Zak Gibson

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Pollard, Grant Elliott, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Hamish Bennett, Brent Arnel, Anurag Verma, Peter Younghusband; 12th: Stephen Murdoch