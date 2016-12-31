Mike Stanley acknowledges New Year sporting honours

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 08:20

Leading New Zealand sports administrator and current President of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, Mike Stanley has today been awarded the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

On receiving the honour, he extended his thanks to the wider sporting community.

"It is a great honour to be awarded the Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit", said Stanley.

"I have been privileged to be involved in sport which is something I am passionate about.

"I have also been fortunate to work with so many great people, contributing at all levels, who I have learnt so much from and who continue to inspire and motivate me.

"I look forward to continuing to give back to the sport of rowing at school and club level and working with AUT Millennium and the New Zealand Olympic Committee to advance sport and the well-being of all New Zealanders.

"I would like to thank my wife Jane and my family for their fantastic support and encouragement."

Stanley, on behalf of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, also extended his warmest congratulations to Dame Valerie Adams as she received New Zealand’s highest honour announced today.

"Dame Valerie is an inspiration to many New Zealanders, but most importantly the young and those from Pacific Island communities," said Stanley.

"She has really shown how to face and conquer adversity in the bid to achieve her goals. Her success on the sporting field has make our nation proud. We congratulate her.

"I would also like to acknowledge the New Zeland athletes who were honoured in today’s New Year’s Honours list, particularly Rio Olympic Games co-captains and gold medallist sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke . Their achievements at the Rio Olympic are now part of New Zealand’s sporting history and will go on to not just inspire pride and excellence in our country today, but will become part of our culture and identity. I also congratulate Olympic hockey player Phil Burrows and the Rio Paralympic Athletes who were so deservedly honoured today also.

"Finally, my warmest congratulations and thanks to David Howman, honoured for his commitment to the fight against doping in sport."

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith also extended her congratulations to Stanley, Dame Valerie and others involved in sport honoured today.

"Mike is an exceptional leader with a true dedication to New Zealand sports and athletes," she said. "He advocates tirelessly for integrity in sport and the well-being and success of New Zealand’s athletes here and through his leadership on the international sporting stage. I congratulate him wholeheartedly.

"I also warmly thank Dame Valerie for her commitment and services to New Zealand sport and particularly for her ability to inspire youth and generate excitement around participating sport. My warm congratulations to Blair and Pete, Phil and the Rio Paralympic athletes also."