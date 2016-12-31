Stags bat first at Pukekura Park

|
The Central Stags are batting first at Pukekura Park after captain Will Young won the toss and opted to bat against the Canterbury Kings, both teams in the hunt for finals contention.
A win to the top of the table Stags will guarantee them a place in the Finals.
Livescores
CENTRAL STAGS GH Worker, DPMD Jayawardene, WA Young (c), LRPL Taylor, TC Bruce, D Cleaver (wk), JA Clarkson, SHA Rance, LW Feldman, RJ McCone, BM Tickner, MO Kain (12th)
CANTERBURY KINGS AM Ellis (c), TD Astle, KJ McClure, CD Fletcher (wk), PG Fulton, KA Jamieson, TG Johnston, CE McConchie, HM Nicholls, EJ Nuttall, LV van Beek, HB Shipley (12th)
