Spotlight ready for T20 women

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 13:57

New Zealand’s top women’s teams are looking forward to sharing the cricket spotlight with their male counterparts this week when two of the three imminent national Women’s Twenty20 round four matches take place as doubleheaders with crunch McDonald’s Super Smash contests.

The action starts tomorrow (2 January 2017) with Frances Mackay’s strong Canterbury Magicians unit looking for an outright lead on the T20 table against the Central Hinds at Hagley Oval - the game a 10.30am entrée to the Kings-Knights shootout at 4pm.

The Hinds have had a tough start to the season, but will have gained confidence from nailing their first win of 2016/17 in last week’s round, upsetting Wellington Blaze in the T20 format and then pushing them close in the One-Day Competition with a one-wicket thriller on the following day.

Katey Martin's Otago Sparks will also be in action tomorrow afternoon: they play at home in Dunedin at University of Otago Oval against Northern Spirit at 2pm (not a doubleheader), ahead of two One-Day rounds at the same venue.

Slick competition leaders the Auckland Hearts and stellar Wellington Blaze will then face off in the T20 format the following day (3 January) at Eden Park Outer Oval in a 10.30am build-up to the Auckland Aces versus Central Stags McDonald’s Super Smash clash.

The joint scheduling notably means that this week of women’s cricket sees the Hearts and Blaze play their round seven One-Day match at the Hearts’ home ground of Melville Park one day earlier than their T20.

Liz Perry’s Blaze is coming off an action-packed round of One-Day thrillers in Lincoln to be well in contention for the 50-over Final, but find themselves in the unfamiliar position of last on the T20 table.

The Canterbury Magicians meanwhile remain unbeaten in the 50-over format and will be looking to stay that way when they meet the winless Central Hinds in two One-Day rounds at Hagley Oval on January 3 and 4 this week.

Women’s Twenty20 Points Table

Women’s Twenty20 schedule

Women’s One-Day schedule

Women’s One-Day Points Table