100th One-Day cap for Sophie Devine

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 10:21

Wellington Blaze captain Liz Perry has won the toss at Auckland's Melville Park and elected to bowl in today's round seven clash with the Auckland Hearts in the national Women's One-Day Competition.

The match is a significant milestone for allrounder Sophie Devine who has returned from starring in Australia's WBBL T20 league to make her 100th One-Day domestic appearance (89 for the Blaze and 11 for Canterbury).

A win to the Blaze would see them overtake the Hearts on the One-Day points table to move into second slot on the ladder, just two more rounds remaining after that before the Final in February.

AUCKLAND HEARTS Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Victoria Lind (c, wk), Holly Huddleston, Saachi Shahri, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lili'i, Feala Vaelua Pula, RH McNeill; Bella Armstrong (12th)

WELLINGTON BLAZE Amelia Kerr, Eimear Richardson, Suzie McDonald, Sophie Devine, Liz Perry (c), Fran Wilson, Jess McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Alex Evans, Wheturangi Charteris, Deanna Doughty; Makaylah Mason-Jones (12th)

Meanwhile in the T20 format at Hagley Oval -- the Canterbury Magicians have been sent in by the Central Hinds in their doubleheader with the Canterbury King's McDonald's Super Smash match against the Knights this afternoon.