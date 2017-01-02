Firebirds team named for Super Smash match against the Volts

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 11:41

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Otago Volts at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Tuesday 3rd January has been named. The match starts at 2:00pm.

The game sees the Firebirds return to the Basin after two good wins and, despite the disappointing start to their season, they remain in the hunt for a spot in the finals. While the Stags have locked-up the top qualifying position, there are four teams jostling to make the qualifying final. The capital side will be wary of the wounded Volts, who are the only side out of the running with just this round to play.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (C) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Grant Elliott Stephen Murdoch Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock

The twelve-man squad features the return of Jeetan Patel from BLACKCAPS’ duty in the only change from the side which defeated the Knights.