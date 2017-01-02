Kings batting in crunch clash

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 16:08

The Canterbury Kings are batting first after winning the toss in today’s do-or-die final round clash of the McDonald’s Super Smash against the Knights at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

A win for the third placed Knights would assure them a spot in Thursday’s Elimination Final, while the fifth placed Kings need to win and rely on other results to progress.

Today’s game features the return of spinner Roneel Hira who will play his 100th Twenty20 match.

Tomorrow’s games will also play pivotal roles in deciding the finals make up, with the fourth placed Wellington Firebirds taking on the Otago Volts at 2pm at the Basin Reserve, followed by the second placed Auckland Aces hosting the Central Stags at Eden Park Outer Oval at 4.10pm live on SKY SPORT.

CANTERBURY KINGS

Tom Latham, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Peter Fulton, Henry Nicholls, Andrew Ellis (c), Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Tim Johnston, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley (12th)

KNIGHTS

Dean Brownlie (c), BJ Watling, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Reardon, Nick Kelly, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jono Boult, Roneel Hira, Zak Gibson, Nicholas Winter, Peter Bocock (12th).