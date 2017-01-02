Lifeline win as race for T20 Final gets intense

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 18:19

A six-wicket win in Dunedin has provided the Otago Sparks with a timely New Year’s boost on the national T20 ladder but has made Northern Spirit's job harder with now just one more opportunity left for points before the 2017 Women's T20 Final on 12 February.

Sparks captain Katey Martin put Northern Spirit in and, after the hosts dislodged Katie Gurrey to end a 43-run opening stand with Natalie Dodd, they met with little more resistance as the Sparks attack fired. Dodd’s 21-ball 24 proved the highest score as Spirit made it through to 88 for nine, while Vic Holden picked up a T20 career best of 3-13 and Kate Heffernan, one of Otago's rising star twin sisters, claimed Spirit opener Katie Gurrey as her maiden T20 wicket in her brace of 2-15.

Leigh Kasperek’s 27 at the top and an unbeaten 23 from Holden was enough to take the pressure off as the Sparks scooted home to wrap up their lifeline points in the 17th over.

The result means both teams now sit mid-table on six points, as do the Central Hinds. Above them are the Auckland Hearts, already four points ahead in second spot and with a game in hand as they get ready to meet Wellington Blaze tomorrow morning at Eden Park Outer Oval in the remaining round four match (a double header with the Auckland Aces' McDonald's Super Smash match with the Central Stags).

A Hearts win, or even a washout, will confirm the defending champion Canterbury Magicians and Hearts as the finalists with a round to spare.

Led from the front by T20 captain Frances Mackay, the Magicians have meanwhile brushed aside the Central Hinds at Hagley Oval this morning to continue their strong showing all season.