Pledger set for 200 club

Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 - 07:27

The SKYCITY Breakers are big on milestones and taking the time to celebrate them in the midst of battle, and they don’t get any bigger than the man known as ‘Chief’ and 200 games in a Breakers singlet.

Alex Pledger is on the verge of joining an exclusive club of five if and when he suits up against Cairns on Friday night, a feat that will be celebrated by the club when the team returns home to face the Adelaide 36ers at the North Shore Events Centre on Sunday (5pm tip off).

Pledger joins an illustrious list of players, all of whom are currently involved in the club across a variety of roles from General Manager Dillon Boucher, Head Coach Paul Henare and fellow players on the roster in Mika Vukona and Tom Abercrombie.

Pledger and the entire roster and coaching staff will be available for comment at today’s media session following training, a full release will follow on this story this afternoon.

SKYCITY Breakers 200 Club (numbers accurate as of January 4 2017)

315 Mika Vukona

250 Paul Henare

241 Tom Abercrombie

220 Dillon Boucher

199 Alex Pledger