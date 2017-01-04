Equestrian: Penultimate round for world cup hopefuls

Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 - 10:20

It’s step up time for New Zealand’s top showjumpers as they head into the penultimate round of the Country TV World Cup (NZ series) in Dannevirke this weekend.

Nineteen combinations are on the card for the prestigious class at the three day Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Showjumping and Show Hunter Championships, being held at the Dannevirke A and P Showgrounds.

Sunday’s World Cup is the fifth in the New Zealand series, which culminates later this month at the final in Auckland.

So far, each of the four rounds has been won by a different combination, making it for a tight battle on the leaderboard where just the four best scores count.

Series leader Helen McNaught-McFarlane (Taupo) has entered this weekend aboard her Polish import Carnutelabryere, who is the current Olympic Cup holder, as showjumper of the year.

Keen to topple her will be Lucy Fell (Opiki) aboard Tinapai, who is just a single point adrift of the leader, Natasha Brooks (Cambridge) on Kapattack and Samantha Morrison (Tauranga) on Biarritz - each of whom have won a round this season.

Both Tinapai and Kapattack are former racehorses, who have proven to be faster over showjumps than on a track.

Also in the mix on Sunday are former series winners Katie Laurie (Mystery Creek) aboard her stunning grey stallion Dunstan Casebrooke Lomond and Dunstan On The Point Eve, along with Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) with Mandalay Cove.

Making her début at World Cup level is the very well-performed Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) on AP Ninja. Hayward-Morgan is in her 18th year, so just of age to enter the class. While young, she has shown plenty of talent and ability to foot it with the best in New Zealand.

Young guns Morrison with Biarritz and Lily Tootill (Auckland) on Ulysses NZPH have continued to step up this season.

Carissa McCall (Auckland) and Esteban MVNZ swept in to finish second in the last World Cup class just before Christmas, giving them plenty of confidence for a repeat performance or better this time round.

The class has also attracted entries from Tess Clark (Gisborne) on Sinatra II, Brooke and Oliver Edgecombe (Waipukurau) aboard LT Holst Aunty Annette and Ultra Blue NZPH respectively, William Willis (Auckland) on Dollar Roll MS, Mathew Dickie (Taranaki) on Quango, Daniel Blundell (Ocean Beach) with Lavello, Samantha Peters (Whangarei) on Zabambi, and Georgia Massie on Larinium LS.

The New Zealand World Cup series runs over six rounds, with the best four to count for each rider.

It started in Hawke’s Bay in October, and was followed by indoor competitions at Mystery Creek and Feilding, then Taupo and Dannevirke (January 8), before the grand final at Waitemata (January 14-15).

The winner of the New Zealand series has the opportunity to represent the country at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping 2016/2017 Final which is being held in Omaha, Nebraska, in the United States, from March 29-April 1, 2017.

World Cup (NZ series) points (after four rounds): Helen McNaught-McFarlane (Taupo) 54 points, Lucy Fell (Opiki) 53, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) 46, Katie Laurie (Mystery Creek) 43, Samantha Morrison (Tauranga) 40, Carissa McCall (Auckland) 38, Lily Tootill (Auckland 37, Mathew Dickey (Taranaki) and Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) 27, Tessa Clark (Gisborne) and Samantha Peters (Whangarei) 25.