Kings bat first in elimination final

The Canterbury Kings have won the toss and opted to bat first in the McDonald’s Super Smash Elimination Final against the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve.
The winner will face the Central Stags in the Grand Final at Pukekura Park on Saturday at 4.10pm.
WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS
HJH Marshall (c), MHW Papps, TA Blundell (wk), MA Pollard, GD Elliott, MJ Taylor, LJ Woodcock, JS Patel, A Verma, HK Bennett, BJ Arnel, SJ Murdoch (12th)
CANTERBURY KINGS
TWM Latham, CJ Bowes, HM Nicholls, PG Fulton, AM Ellis (c), CD Fletcher (wk), TG Johnston, TD Astle, MJ Henry, LV van Beek, KA Jamieson, CE McConchie (12th)
