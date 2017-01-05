Blackcaps squad named for ANZ Test Series

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 17:27

The BLACKCAPS have named their 13-man squad for the upcoming ANZ Test Series against Bangladesh.

BLACKCAPS squad for ANZ Test series

Kane Williamson (c)

Trent Boult

Dean Brownlie

Colin de Grandhomme

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Henry Nicholls

Jeet Raval

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Neil Wagner

BJ Watling (wk)

There’s a familiar look to the squad, with 12 of the 13 players having featured in the recent Test series victory over Pakistan.

After undergoing surgery in December to remove a growth on his eye, Ross Taylor returns to the international fold, following a successful return to cricket for the Central Stags in the McDonald’s Super Smash.

Selector Gavin Larsen welcomed the 32-year-old’s return to the side.

"It’s great to have Ross back. He has a phenomenal record that speaks for itself and he’s coming off a terrific hundred in his last Test.

"He’s obviously been an essential part of our Test side for a long time and brings invaluable experience and knowledge to the group."

Henry Nicholls will continue to stake his claim for the number five spot, while Colin de Grandhomme and Jeet Raval have the chance to build on their promising debut series.

"We’ve still got some relatively new players in the squad and playing in home conditions gives them a great opportunity to further their experience on the international stage," Larsen said.

Mitchell Santner is the sole spin option, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry set to vie for the seamers spots.

Dean Brownlie will once again provide batting cover, after being called in for the second Test against Pakistan.