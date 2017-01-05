Firebirds v Stags in McDonald's Super Smash Grand Final

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 20:27

The Wellington Firebirds have booked their place in the McDonald’s Super Smash Grand Final, having held their nerve to beat the Canterbury Kings by three wickets in this afternoon’s Elimination Final at the Basin Reserve.

Chasing 152 for victory, the Firebirds were cruising at 100-1 midway through their pursuit, before a flurry of wickets made for a tense finish in front of a 3000 strong crowd.

With four balls to spare, Luke Woodcock (16-) guided the hosts home to secure the Firebirds their second Super Smash Grand Final in three years.

They will face the table topping Central Stags at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park on Saturday, where there will be with a $100,000 purse on the line.

The match will be live on SKY Sport from 4pm, with a 4.10pm start.