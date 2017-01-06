Firebirds squad named for McDonalds Super Smash final

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 12:22

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the McDonald’s Super Smash Final against the Central Stags at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park on Saturday 7th January has been named. The match starts at 4:10pm and is live on Sky Sport.

The exciting elimination final for the Super Smash saw the Firebirds defeat the Canterbury Kings in a tense match. A series of wickets through the middle stages of the Firebirds innings, took the team from a comfortable position to a period of nervousness. It was left to experienced campaigners Luke Woodcock and Jeetan Patel to finish the game off with four balls to spare. Looking ahead to the final, head coach Bruce Edgar said:

"It has been a great journey so far, the lads are really looking forward to the final. However, the round robin games are now meaningless and this is true finals cricket, where everything rests on this one match"

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (C) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Grant Elliott Stephen Murdoch Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock Peter Younghusband

Under Super Smash playing conditions, the Firebirds are able to take a squad of 13 to the final. Peter Younghusband has been added to the squad.