Sitak continues his progress in India

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 16:32

Kiwi tennis player Artem Sitak has continued his good form this week by moving into the semifinals of the Chennai ATP tournament in India. Combining with American Nicholas Monroe as the fourth seeds they gained an almost walkover win against Steve Darcis (Belgium) and Frenchman Benoit Paire in the quarter-finals.

Sitak and Monroe were ahead 5-0 in the first set with Darcis was forced to retired with a right wrist injury.

The New Zealander and American now play the Indian pair of Rohan Bopana and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan for a place in the final.

After his performances in the recent Pascoes NZ Tennis Champs Sitak has a singles and doubles wildcard into the ASB Classic men’s tournament which starts with qualifying Saturday 7 January and main draw Monday 9 January.