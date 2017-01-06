Ronchi ruled out, Blundell called into squad

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 20:22

Luke Ronchi has been ruled out of Sunday’s final ANZ Twenty20 against Bangladesh, after suffering a tear to his right adductor during the BLACKCAPS 47 run victory in the second T20 at Bay Oval on Friday.

The groin injury occurred while fielding and Ronchi will be replaced in the squad by uncapped Wellington wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.

Ronchi will have a scan in the coming days to further reveal the extent of the injury, but is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Coach Mike Hesson confirmed that Blundell would join the squad after playing in tomorrow’s McDonald’s Super Smash Grand Final in New Plymouth.

"Tom, along with George Worker, will play in the Grand Final before linking up with us after the game tomorrow night. They’ll both be eligible for Sunday’s third and final T20.

"Tom Bruce filled in admirably with the gloves today and could be an option for us behind the stumps going forward."

The third and final Twenty20 starts at 3pm on Sunday.