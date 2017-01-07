Stags opt to bowl first in McDonald's Super Smash Grand Final

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 - 15:34

The Central Stags have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the McDonald’s Super Smash Grand Final against the Wellington Firebirds at Pukekura Park.

The match, which has a $100,000 purse on the line, begins at 4.10pm and will be televised live on SKY SPORT.

CENTRAL STAGS

Will Young (c), George Worker, Mahela Jayawardene, Jesse Ryder, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Marty Kain, Ryan McCone, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel (12th)

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Pollard, Grant Elliott, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Jeetan Patel, Anurag Verma, Hamish Bennett, Brent Arnel, Peter Younghusband (12th)