Super-G Gold for Adam Hall and Corey Peters

Sunday, 8 January, 2017 - 11:03

With their first World Cups of the season less than a week away, New Zealand Para alpine skiers Adam Hall (Wanaka) and Corey Peters (New Plymouth) look to be on top form. Both skiers won Super-G races in their respective classes at International Paralympic Committee Alpine Skiing (IPCAS) races in the USA today.

It was Adam Hall's second victory of the week after he also won gold in the men's standing Slalom on Wednesday.

"We have had some pretty challenging conditions since our slalom race a couple of days ago with almost 60 cm of fresh snow falling," explains Adam. "I am really happy with another win in some pretty tough and soft conditions."

Heavy snowfalls led to the cancellation of the Giant Slalom which was scheduled to run yesterday. A second Super-G race was also cancelled today after the Race Organising Committee decided conditions were not safe enough to continue racing.

"Despite these tough conditions and cancelled races with GS yesterday and today's second Super G, it has given us a good opportunity to put our training in to the race environment," says Adam.

Corey Peters also struggled in heavy snow to finish fourth in Wednesday's Slalom but dominated the speed race today, winning by three seconds.

"It's a nice way to finish off a solid training block here in Winter Park," he says.

Winter Park resort in Colorado is the Northern Hemisphere training base for the Cardrona NZ Para Alpine Ski Team. Newcomers to the sport, Aaron Ewen (Auckland) and Samuel Tate (Dunedin) have also been training at the resort and put together strong performances in today’s Super-G. Aaron finished fourth in the sitting class and Samuel placed 10th in the standing class.

Adam and Corey will travel to Innerkrems in Austria tomorrow to compete in World Cup races from 11-15 January. Qualifying for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games is now underway and both athletes will be looking to secure early season points.

Live results for all World Cups will be available at: www.paralympic.org/alpine-skiing