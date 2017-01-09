New Zealand U21 netball team named for Fiji tour

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 11:45

Netball New Zealand is pleased to announce the 12-strong NZU21 team to contest the International Youth Netball Series in Suva, Fiji, 11-14 January.

The International Netball Youth Series will be played at Suva’s Vodafone Arena featuring New Zealand, Australia, Samoa and hosts, Fiji.

The team, to be led by Kiri Wills and former Silver Ferns captain, Julie Seymour, departs for Fiji today and provides further preparation on their road to Netball World Youth Cup Gaborone 2017 (NWYC2017).

Maia Wilson and Kelly Jury were unavailable for selection as they will represent the Silver Ferns in the upcoming Netball Quad Series in South Africa and the UK.

NZU21 team for Fiji tour

Aliyah Dunn

Charlotte Elley

Abby Erwood

Holly Fowler

Jamie Hume

Tiana Metuarau

Theresa Ngata

Jennifer O’Connell

Kimiora Poi

Ainsleyanna Puleiata

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

International Youth Netball Series - NZU21 Fixture

Day 1 - Wednesday 11 January

4pm New Zealand v Samoa

Day 2 - Thursday 12 January

6:40pm New Zealand v Australia

Day 3 - Friday 13 January

6:40pm Fiji v New Zealand

Day 4 - Saturday 14 January

4pm 3rd v 4th playoff

6:40pm 1st v 2nd playoff

All times displayed are local time.