New Zealand U21 netball team named for Fiji tour

Netball New Zealand is pleased to announce the 12-strong NZU21 team to contest the International Youth Netball Series in Suva, Fiji, 11-14 January.
The International Netball Youth Series will be played at Suva’s Vodafone Arena featuring New Zealand, Australia, Samoa and hosts, Fiji.
The team, to be led by Kiri Wills and former Silver Ferns captain, Julie Seymour, departs for Fiji today and provides further preparation on their road to Netball World Youth Cup Gaborone 2017 (NWYC2017).
Maia Wilson and Kelly Jury were unavailable for selection as they will represent the Silver Ferns in the upcoming Netball Quad Series in South Africa and the UK.
NZU21 team for Fiji tour
Aliyah Dunn
Charlotte Elley
Abby Erwood
Holly Fowler
Jamie Hume
Tiana Metuarau
Theresa Ngata
Jennifer O’Connell
Kimiora Poi
Ainsleyanna Puleiata
Mila Reuelu-Buchanan
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
International Youth Netball Series - NZU21 Fixture
Day 1 - Wednesday 11 January
4pm New Zealand v Samoa
Day 2 - Thursday 12 January
6:40pm New Zealand v Australia
Day 3 - Friday 13 January
6:40pm Fiji v New Zealand
Day 4 - Saturday 14 January
4pm 3rd v 4th playoff
6:40pm 1st v 2nd playoff
All times displayed are local time.
