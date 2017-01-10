Green light for shearing record bid today

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 00:11

World Sheep Shearing Records Society judges have given the green-light for an attempt by two shearers on an eight-hour strong wool ewes record in a King Country woolshed today.

Coel L’Huillier, of Te Akau, and Kelvin Walker, of Taumarunui, will make the attack on a combined tally of over 1066 at Te Hape, east of Benneydale on State Highway 30.

It starts at 7am and with four two-hour runs separated by half-hour breaks for morning and afternoon smoko and an hour for lunch is scheduled to finish at 5pm.

The go-ahead came at a wool-weigh yesterday afternoon (Monday) where a sample shear needed to clip an average of over 3kg of wool per sheep for the attempt to be allowed to go ahead.

Society secretary Hugh McCarroll said the requirement was comfortably met with the shearing of the 10 sheep producing 33.75kg.

About 1500 sheep were being kept for the attempt on the record which was set by brothers Rowland and Doug Smith six years ago.

It’s the first of three record attempts in the central North Island within eight days. Tomorrow (Wednesday) at Mangapehi, west of Benneydale, an attempt will be made on a three-stand lamb-shearing record which has stood for 18 years, and next Tuesday at Waitara Station, between Napier and Taupo, an attempt will be made on a three-stand ewe-shearing record established just over 12 months ago.