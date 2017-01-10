Eyes on Alexander at Ruapuna

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 08:51

Christchurch racer Tom Alexander will be looking to put on a good show in front of his home crowd when the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship takes to the track at Ruapuna this weekend for round three of the national championship.

Alexander, who drives a Holden Commodore in the championship currently sits in second place, 116 points behind Simon Evans of Auckland.

Evans dominated the opening two rounds at Pukekohe and Taupo recording six wins from six starts, but Alexander believes he can be beaten.

"Anyone can be beaten on the day but Simon does have a proven record and will be hard to beat. The car we have is capable of doing the job and the team have been working hard since Taupo. We will do everything we can go come out on top," says Alexander.

Now in his second full time season of the championship, Alexander is chasing his first win in the V8 category and his first win at Ruapuna in front of his hometown supporters.

"I haven’t raced at Ruapuna a lot in the past few years, just the national championship rounds, but I do enjoy the atmosphere and racing in front of family and friends."

"I have some great sponsors from Christchurch who have stuck by me from the beginning for which I am very grateful - Magnum Compliance, D J Hewitt Builders, and Chemz. And Euromarque who have come board for the South Island rounds. And of course my other valuable sponsors CareVets, Tracktime, Ken Smith Motorsport and Central Towing."

"I haven't won at Ruapuna before unfortunately, have been close on a couple of occasions but have come up empty handed. It would be awesome to do so this season."

Chasing Alexander will be Lance Hughes of Hamilton in his Holden Commodore who is just 35 points behind. While Sam Barry of Waipukurau sits just four points further back in fourth aboard his Toyota Camry.

The BNT NZ Touring Cars will have three races over the weekend at Ruapuna, before the championship moves onto their next round at Teretonga outside of Invercargill Jan 21-22.