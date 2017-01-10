Inaugural Tunnel Gully Relay to be held in Upper Hutt in February

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 14:25

Upper Hutt is all set to host a brand new mountain bike relay event in late February. The Tunnel Gully Relay will combine a portion of the Rimutaka Cycle Trail (part of The New Zealand Cycle Trail) and other mountain bike trails at Tunnel Gully. The event is designed for teams of up to 5 riders to enter either a 6-hour or 12- hour relay. There is also the option though, to compete as an individual.

The course will run through the historic Maymorn Tunnel and includes a mix of sealed roads, 4WD tracks, and newly built mountain bike single tracks.

There are several event categories that will cater for everyone, including men’s teams, women’s teams, mixed teams, veterans, individuals, and secondary school students, with prizes in each division.

"It’s great that we are able to support a new event like this on our doorstop and showcase the tracks we have in Upper Hutt," says David King, Activation’s Recreation Advisor. "We very much look forward to this event becoming an annual fixture in our summer calendar."

The Tunnel Gully Relay event is run by Better than TV organiser, Shane Ross and is supported by Upper Hutt City Council’s Activation Team, The Cycle Centre Upper Hutt, Upper Hutt Hire, Maidstone Yamaha, NtrailZ, and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Event details

Date: Saturday 25 February 2017

Time: 12-hour teams start at 8.00 am, 6-hour teams start at 2.00 pm

Cost: $100 per team, $40 for individuals

Location: Tunnel Gully, Upper Hutt

Register online: www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=77763

More information: www.facebook.com/TunnelGullyRelay/