Sam Barry aiming to win, yet remaining cautious

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 11:00

Richards Team Motorsport driver Sam Barry will be looking to increase his championship position as the BNT NZ Touring Cars hit the Rupuna circuit this weekend for round three.

Currently sitting in fourth place, 155 points behind leader Simon Evans, the Waipukurau driver says that the tight and technical Ruapuna circuit is one of his favourite tracks.

"I really enjoy the Ruapuna layout as I tend to do well with the tight and technical sections. It’s the track where I got my first ever circuit car race win so I will be pushing hard to get my maiden win in the Toyota this weekend," says Barry.

With only one week between round three and round four at Teretonga next weekend, Barry says it will be a slightly cautious approach to the three races on Saturday and Sunday.

"Knowing that there is only one week between rounds and limited spare parts you have to try and keep that in the back of your mind when you are on track. However I still have goals, targets and results to achieve which the team and myself have set for the round and the season.

The BNT NZ Touring Cars will have three races over the weekend at the Ruapuna circuit before the championship moves to Teretonga January 21-22.