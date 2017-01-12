All Whites: Marinovic training with Wolves

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 11:17

All Whites goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic is hoping to make the most of a training fortnight at Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in England.

The 25-year-old from Auckland, who is currently playing for fourth-division German club SpVgg Unterhaching, has been training at the English Championship Club since January 4 organised by All Whites assistant coach Peter Taylor who is a player scout for the club.

Marinovic, who played a leading role in helping the All Whites win the OFC Nations Cup in May last year earning the golden glove for the best keeper of the tournament, said he was looking forward to the opportunity on his Instagram account.

"Let’s see what this huge club has to offer, 10 days of fun," he wrote alongside the emblem of the Wolves.

Marinovic, whose contract with SpVgg Unterhaching finishes in June 2017, will train at Wolverhampton Wanderers until January 15 before returning to the German club to complete the second half of the season.

All Whites Goalkeeping coach Paul Gothard has seen Marinovic develop over the years into a world-class goalkeeper and said this was a great opportunity for the All Whites stopper.

"Stef has shown his ability for us on the world stage in recent seasons and this is a great chance for him to prove that he can do that at a big club and further his career," said Gothard.

"We have said for a while now that we rate Stef and that he has the ability to be a starting goalkeeper in the English Championship which is a tough competition."

SpVgg Unterhaching have a quality roster and are dominating the fourth division and are favourites to advance to the third division next season, while Wolves are 16th in the English Championship after 24 games.

Marinovic will be back in action with the All Whites when the national team resumes their Stage Three Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with home and away fixtures against Fiji in March.