Breakers pride on display at Vector Arena this Friday

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 12:52

The SKYCITY Breakers today unveiled the Heritage Singlet that they will wear against the Sydney Kings at Vector Arena tomorrow (Friday) night, and it is one with a strong national flavour.

As part of the National Basketball League Heritage Round this weekend, all teams will take part wearing a 90’s themed playing uniform with limited edition Mitchell and Ness Singlets.

Given the Breakers was only established in 2003, the club has chosen a slightly different way to celebrate the weekend, instead choosing to celebrate their New Zealand roots, with iconic images from around the country on the limited edition, one-off playing uniform.

SKYCITY Breakers General manager Dillon Boucher described the singlet and the process.

"Meghan Botha (SKYCITY Breakers Event Manager) came up with an idea that took inspiration from the NBA Denver Nuggets 90’s uniform and went to work to bring several iconic images from around New Zealand into this singlet.

"The singlets incorporate a silhouette of New Zealand’s landscape in the form of iconic buildings, from the Cape Reinga Lighthouse in the far north and including the Beehive in Wellington, this is immediately a New Zealand singlet and a reflection of the support that we enjoy throughout the nation as the only Kiwi professional team in the NBL."

Further to the imagery, all retail singlets on sale to the public and club members carry the number 03 which represents the year the club was established (2003) and pays tribute to all who have played for them, worked with the organisation and supported the team in any way through those 14 years.

Current Head Coach Paul Henare was there on day one, eventually notching up 250 games and that memorable first Championship with the club. He knows the history of the club only too well and spoke of his pride in seeing his team wear the singlet every week, but took the time on the eve of the Heritage Round against Sydney on Friday to speak of the one-off singlet and his desire to do it justice at Vector Arena tomorrow night.

"This Heritage round is based on the 90s, and while we weren’t around in the nineties as a club, this is a chance for us to recognize who we are as a club and the fact that we represent the whole of New Zealand. The jersey shows some iconic New Zealand Landmarks and we are proud to represent the country as a whole".

Breakers centre Alex Pledger gave the singlet a thumbs up at training today.

"It’s a really cool design, we don’t have the history that a lot of the clubs in the league have, we have only been around since 2003, it’s got pictures of well-known buildings on it, the Beehive and SKY Tower and other iconic buildings around New Zealand, showing that we are based in Auckland but we represent all New Zealand and we will be wearing it proudly tomorrow night."

The SKYCITY Breakers Heritage singlets will be available at the game on Friday against the Sydney Kings at Vector Arena, so get to the game early to secure your singlet-. All remaining heritage singlets will be available online from Monday 16th January.