Canterbury teams seek national sevens title in Rotorua

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 14:45

Canterbury have named their Men’s and Women’s sevens teams to contest the Bayleys National Sevens tournament in Rotorua this weekend.

Rotorua International Stadium will once again host the tournament, which takes place over two days and features 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams.

With the All Blacks sevens and Black Ferns sevens teams for the 2016-2017 HSBC World Sevens Series to be named after the tournament, players will have plenty of motivation to put their best foot forward in the hope of gaining national selection for 2017 and beyond.

The Canterbury Men’s team are joined by Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Tasman in Pool C, and will take on Bay of Plenty in their first match at 11:45am on Saturday 14th January.

The Canterbury Women’s side will meet Counties Manukau, Tasman and Taranaki in pool play, with their first match scheduled for 10:45am on Saturday against Tasman. The draw for the tournament can be viewed here.

Canterbury Men’s Sevens team:

1 Lawrence Babe

2 Jesse Houston

3 Michael Green

4 Dan Fransen

5 Milford Keresoma

6 Anthony Tailua

7 Filimoni Waqainabete

8 Amanaki Nicole

9 Jale Masi

10 Inoke Rasabale

11 Sekove Delaicautata

12 Mathew Taula- Fili

Manager: Matt Lewis

Head Coach: Rowan O’Gorman

Assistant Coach: Kevin Harding

Canterbury Women’s Sevens team:

1 Ruby Tui

2 Rebecca Davidson

3 Sui Pauaraisa

4 Rebecca Todd

5 Rosie Kelly

6 Kate Day

7 Grace Brooker

8 TeRauoriwa Gapper

9 Dianne Hiini

10 Sam Curtis

11 Olivia McGoverne

12 Islay Fowler

Manager: Rob Goodman

Head Coach: Jamie Livingstone

Assistant Coach: Jimmy Sinclair