Mo'unga re-signs with BNZ Crusaders

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 07:01

Rising star Richie Mo’unga has committed to furthering his career in red and black, having re-signed with the BNZ Crusaders through to the end of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

The young first five-eighth had a standout debut season in 2016, playing in every game for the BNZ Crusaders and ending the year as the competition’s fourth highest points scorer.

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson was impressed with how Mo’unga grew in to his role in 2016 and is looking forward to seeing his game develop over the coming seasons.

"Richie is one of Super Rugby’s most exciting young stars. He has talent to burn, is composed under pressure and has a mature head on such young shoulders. He exceeded expectations in his debut season and has the ability to be an important player in the future of BNZ Crusaders rugby. We have a proud history of producing exceptional first five-eighths at the Crusaders and Richie has the potential to be among them," Robertson said.

Mo’unga has made quick progress through the rugby ranks, going straight from school boy rugby to the Canterbury provincial team in 2013, and then making his Super Rugby debut last year at just 21 years of age.

Mo’unga says, as a Christchurch boy who grew up watching his heroes play for this team, he felt honoured to sign on for the Crusaders for an additional two seasons.

"Growing up in Christchurch it was always a dream of mine to play for the Crusaders and having realised that dream in 2016 I am looking forward to taking the next step in my Super Rugby career. I still have plenty to learn but I believe this is the best environment for me to develop my game. The opportunity to represent my home team over the next few seasons is a huge privilege and one I do not take forgranted".