Top world sports administrator to visit Auckland

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 13:54

One of the world’s most powerful sports administrators is coming to New Zealand on a short visit next week.

David Haggerty the President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will spend 24 hours in Auckland for meetings on his way to the 2017 Australian Open.

Haggerty will be in Auckland Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 January and will spend time attending the 12U tennis championships in Auckland.

The ITF controls the major international team events for all age groups and for Wheelchair Tennis, including the world’s two largest annual international team competitions in sport, Davis Cup for men and Fed Cup for women.

The ITF is involved at the highest levels of the game, including the 'the greatest show on earth', the Olympic Games, to which tennis was reintroduced as a full medal sport in 1988.

In addition, the ITF plays a significant role in the development of tennis with its worldwide development programme. The Grand Slam Development Fund and ITF invest more than US$4million per annum into initiatives for the growth of tennis around the world.

Haggerty from the United States was elected as president of the ITF in 2015 and has seen a big push towards transparency in the sport at all levels. Haggerty was previously the President of the United States Tennis Association and has had a wide variety of respected roles in the tennis industry around the world.

"To have David spending even a short amount of time in New Zealand is of huge value. Tennis New Zealand is keen to have a person in such a prestigious role engaging with officials, coaches and administrators and players. We know that David is keen to have a presence in as many countries as possible and that visiting New Zealand on his way to the Australian Open works in nicely for everyone involved. His presence cannot be underestimated in the whole of world sport. It is rare to have someone of his stature in New Zealand," said Tennis NZ President Celia Patrick..

The ITF is the world governing body for tennis, it administers and regulates the game through over 200 affiliated National Associations, together with six Regional Associations. Celia Patrick currently serves as a director on the ITF Board and is the first New Zealander elected to the Board.

The ITF works closely with the four Grand Slam tournaments - Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open - through its presence on the Grand Slam Committee and supports each event with administrative, officiating and media services. The ITF is also responsible for the Rules of Tennis, including the technical specifications for courts and equipment, and the running and enforcing of a joint anti-doping programme.