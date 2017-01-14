Wellington Firebirds named for Round One of Ford Trophy

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 - 11:07

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Otago Volts in Dunedin on Sunday 15th of January has been named. The match starts at 11am.

The game marks the start of the Firebirds’ Ford Trophy campaign, off the back of a successful McDonald’s Super Smash competition. The Firebirds will continue to be captained by Hamish Marshall, who is gearing up for another successful tournament with his team:

We couldn’t have asked for a better result from our T20 season. Now we’re ready to knuckle down and focus our energy on a great Ford Trophy competition.

Coach Bruce Edgar reiterated his captain’s focus, noting that it’s great to be able to carry some momentum from their Super Smash victory but they now need to focus on the campaign ahead of them:

We had an exciting run into the finals and a wonderful outcome last weekend, now we just need to focus on the one day campaign.

Scott Borthwick makes a welcome return to the Firebirds’ squad after a great stint with them last season. The English all-rounder backed up his New Zealand season with strong County performances that saw him push hard for international honours.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Scott Borthwick

Iain McPeake

Stephen Murdoch

Michael Papps

Jeetan Patel

Matt Taylor

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock