Early wickets everywhere as Ford Trophy begins

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 11:25

CANTERBURY v CENTRAL STAGS

The rematch between last year's finalists has started with a rattle for defending champions the Central Stags, who lost an early wicket after BLACKCAP Matt Henry struck in his second over at Rangiora's Mainpower Oval. The Stags are batting first after captain Will Young won the toss; Jack Boyle meanwhile makes his List A debut for Canterbury at the same ground that saw his surprise first-class debut in November.

CANTERBURY Chad Bowes, Justin Boyle, Peter Fulton (c), Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Tim Johnston, Matt Henry, Logan van Beek, Kyle Jamieson, Henry Shipley; 12th: Will Williams

CENTRAL STAGS George Worker, Ben Smith, Will Young (c), Jesse Ryder, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Ben Wheeler, Marty Kain, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner; 12th: Navin Patel

OTAGO VOLTS v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

At Dunedin's University of Otago Oval, the Otago Volts have been sent into bat by Wellington Firebirds captain Hamish Marshall, playing his first match for the Firebirds in the one-day format after having played 100 Ford Trophy matches for Northern Districts earlier in his career. Local batsman Gregor Croudis is on List A and Otago Volts debut but was the first wicket to fall, caught on 14 off Hamish Bennett.

OTAGO VOLTS Hamish Rutherford (c), Gregor Croudis, Brad Wilson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Derek de Boorder (wk), Sam Wells, Christi Viljoen, Brad Scott; 12th: Jack Hunter

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Luke Woodcock, Stephen Murdoch, Tom Blundell (wk), Scott Borthwick, Matt Taylor, Jeetan Patel, Anurag Verma, Hamish Bennett, Brent Arnel; 12th: Iain McPeake

AUCKLAND ACES v NORTHERN DISTRICTS

In Auckland, Raja Sandhu, Sean Solia, Ben Horne (Aces), Peter Bocock, Zak Gibson and Freddy Walker (Northern Districts) are all on Ford Trophy debut, where the hosts also lost an early wicket after having been put into bat by Northern Districts captain Dean Brownlie.

AUCKLAND ACES Glenn Phillips (wk), Rob Nicol (c), Sean Solia, Michael Barry, Shawn Hicks, Ben Horne, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Michael Guptill-Bunce, Lockie Ferguson, Raja Sandhu. 12th: Danru Ferns

NORTHERN DISTRICTS Dean Brownlie (c), Daniel Flynn, Corey Anderson, Daryl Mitchell, Nick Kelly, Scott Kuggeleijn, Freddy Walker, Jono Boult, Peter Bocock (wk), Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton. 12th: Joe Carter

Hashtag: #FordTrophy