City back on top as Southern march on

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 18:07

Despite conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Tasman United, Auckland City have returned to the top of the Stirling Sports Premiership table while the mid-season revival of Southern United has continued with a third consecutive victory, this time 3-1 over Canterbury United in a South Island derby.

Elsewhere, the weekend’s other local derby brought a 3-1 win for Team Wellington over the Wellington Phoenix U-20s and Waitakere United were also able to celebrate a success following their 2-1 defeat of Hamilton Wanderers.

But the most action-packed encounter took place in Napier where Hawke’s Bay United and Eastern Suburbs shared nine goals in a hugely entertaining match, the hosts eventually emerging as 6-3 victors.

The Bay are making a habit of giving fans real value for money after being involved in a similarly memorable game just before the Christmas break as they fell 6-4 to Hamilton. Coach Brett Angell will be delighted to have been on the right side of such a scoreline on this occasion but his side certainly did it the hard way after former Hawke’s Bay player Sean Lovemore gave the visitors an early lead.

Saul Halpin hit back in unusual circumstances just past the half hour when the Bay were awarded an indirect free kick in the box after a back pass was handled but Suburbs were soon in front again. It was a conventional penalty that did the damage this time, All Whites midfielder Moses Dyer making no mistake from the spot five minutes before the break.

With half-time looming, it seemed that would be it for the scoring but the Bay somehow found time for two more strikes, Halpin curling in an effort from the edge of the area before captain Finlay Milne celebrated coming back from suspension by tucking away a corner.

Angell’s men went on to grab hold of the game in the second spell, finding the net three times in the middle of the half through Sam Mason-Smith, Angus Kilkolly and Cory Chettleburgh as Suburbs could only reply once more via Ross Haviland.

There were fewer goals in Christchurch but the result was just as eye-catching as Southern shocked play-off chasing Canterbury by coming from behind to earn their third win of the season - all of which have come in a row.

Everything looked to be going to plan for the Cantabrians when Tom Schwarz put them ahead in the 19th minute, skipper Aaron Clapham sending in a well-placed cross for the defender to loop a header into the top corner. It took Southern until the game was nearly an hour old to draw level but when the goal did arrive it was well worth the wait, Eric Molloy rifling in a swerving thunderbolt from 25 yards.

Soon after, Southern got their noses in front when Stephen Last took advantage of a loose ball falling at his feet in the box and the home crowd was stunned further late on as Molloy struck his second to make sure the points would be heading to Dunedin.

A shock of sorts also took place in Nelson where Auckland City thought they had done enough to claim a 1-0 win over Tasman as the play ticked well into additional time. After spurning several goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, the Navy Blues had taken the lead mid-way through the second courtesy of an own goal.

Tasman threatened on the counter attack and, with Auckland unable to score a second goal that would’ve provided an ideal buffer and likely sealed the points, the match took a dramatic turn late on. Six minutes into the additional period, substitute Nicolas Abot pounced to score a roof-raising equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game and earn his side their sixth point of the campaign.

There was also an important late strike up in the City of Sails, although Pascal Reinhardt’s debut goal for Waitakere wasn’t quite as dramatic with it arriving with over ten minutes to spare. The signing of the German import, who was once a member of the Bayern Munich second-string, has generated much excitement out west and coach Chris Milicich is hoping he will be able to provide the goals to spark a championship bid.

Having claimed five titles, Waitakere are one of the most successful sides in the Stirling Sports Premiership but their last success came in 2013 and they have spent the last three seasons trying to recapture the spirit of those glory days. They appear to have their best chance yet of returning to that form after today’s win over Hamilton in blustery conditions, earned by Keegan Linderboom’s first-half goal and Reinhardt’s 79th-minute winner after coming off the bench.

Cory Mitchell had earlier equalised for Wanderers, whose own play-off chances suffered a considerable blow with the loss, on the stroke of half-time when prodding in a corner from close range.

Waitakere are now one of three teams locked on 20 points at the sharp end of the table, although Auckland have a game in hand on both their cross-town rivals and Team Wellington. The capital men bounced back from last week’s loss to Auckland in ideal fashion with a well-deserved triumph over the Phoenix’s batch of promising youngsters.

In a match that served as a curtain-raiser to the A-League game at Westpac Stadium on Saturday evening, Joel Stevens put Wellington in front with a goal that was certainly fitting of being scored in such a setting. The former Phoenix midfielder placed an inch-perfect free kick into the top corner on 14 minutes and Wellington held that lead until the 70th minute when a James McGarry cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Guillermo Moretti.

The top corner was found again by Wellington just a few minutes later but this effort had far more luck about it than Stevens’ skilful strike, Justin Gulley whipping in a cross that caught the wind and sailed in over the stranded Lewis Italiano. In the last minute, the hard-working Tom Jackson got the reward his tireless running had deserved by supplying Wellington’s third after pouncing on an Italiano spill.

The Stirling Sports Premiership returns for Round 12 on the weekend of January 21-22.

Stirling Sports Premiership Round 11

Wellington Phoenix U-20 1 (Own goal 70’)

Team Wellington 3 (Joel Stevens 14’, Justin Gulley 74’, Tom Jackson 90’)

HT: 0-1

Hawke’s Bay United 6 (Saul Halpin 32’, 43’, Finlay Milne 45’ + 2’, Sam Mason-Smith 58’, Angus Kilkolly 65’, Cory Chettleburgh 75’)

Eastern Suburbs 3 (Sean Lovemore 14’, Moses Dyer pen 40’, Ross Haviland 73’)

HT: 3-2

Canterbury United 1 (Tom Schwarz 19’)

Southern United 3 (Stephen Last 64’, Eric Molloy 56’, 89’)

HT: 1-0

Waitakere United 2 (Keegan Linderboom 19’, Pascal Reinhardt 79’)

Hamilton Wanderers 1 (Cory Mitchell 45’)

HT: 1-1

Tasman United 1 (Nicolas Abot 90’ + 6’)

Auckland City 1 (Own goal 63’)

HT: 0-0