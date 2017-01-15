Breakers in stunning comeback in Brisbane

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 21:01

The SKYCITY Breakers won a thriller in Brisbane tonight, defeating the Brisbane Bullets 84-82 thanks to a tremendous fight back and an amazing fade away jumper on the buzzer from Kevin Dillard that keeps the season alive and starts to build some momentum ahead of a road trip to Illawarra on Friday and a home game against Perth at Vector Arena this Sunday.

Despite being behind for almost the entire game and trailing by ten at the final break and as many as seven points with just under three minutes remaining, the new look Breakers never backed down and played to the final buzzer, with huge plays down the stretch capped by the remarkable buzzer beater from Dillard to earn him man of the match honours and a much-needed road win.

Dillard earned the steal with 18 seconds remaining and then was as cool as you like in taking control of the final possession, dribbling to the top of the key before stepping back and making nothing but net on a superb jump shot that saw the visiting team embrace and the home fans go silent, it was the Americans 28th point on the night, and the 11th of a stunning final quarter.

The SKYCITY Breakers have now won two in a row but face a tough week ahead, with a road trip to face the second placed Illawarra Hawks (Friday night), before returning home to face last season’s champions Perth Wildcats on Sunday night at Vector Arena.

SKYCITY Breakers General Manager Dillon Boucher was proud of the effort of the team tonight, and is hoping for a big turnout on Sunday.

"The boys won’t be getting carried away but that was a brave win tonight in a tough gym. To stay in the game when behind for so long and to remain confident in those final few minutes and execute like they did, that says volumes for the character in the team.

"We are seeing more and more from Kevin and Paul as they get more time with the team and adjust to the pace and style of the league but we saw everyone contribute tonight. I thought again our young guys stepped up superbly, but this was about the entire team and a quite brilliant play from Kevin to ice the win.

"The team is showing tremendous character and Sunday could be something special, a series defining game against our perennial rivals in Perth, the defending champions are coming to town and there is so much riding on the game, fans won’t want to miss this, I hope they turn out big time to create a special atmosphere."