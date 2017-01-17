Shearers hope to set World record

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 06:02

Three shearers are hoping to become the third crew to set a World shearing record in the central North Island within eight days.

Starting at 6am at Waitara Station, north of Napier-Taupo Rd landmark Te Pohue, James Mack, Eru Weeds, and Luke Mullins are out to break the three-stand strong-wool ewes record for eight hours, a tally of 1347 shorn by Gisborne shearer Shelford Wilcox and Hawke’s Bay’s Kalin Chrystal and uncle Errol Chrystal at Big Hill Station, west of Hastings, on December 22, 2015.

Mack, 43, originally from Waikato, and Weeds, 38, from Southland, are both already in the record books as part of a team which set a four-stand lambs record four years ago, but it’s the first record bid for Mullins, of Cambridge and who at the age of 35 has dreamed of the chance since he watched a three-stand lambs record 20 years ago.

Observers say that while the tally is one of the more targetable in the World Sheep Shearing Records Society books the shearers are in for a tough day on the well-wooled pumiced sheep of the inland area northwest of Napier where the temperature is like to rise above 30deg during the day.

The record was given the go-ahead yesterday when judges, convened by Peter Black, from Australia, and including Welsh officials Arwyn Jones and Martyn David, watched a wool-weigh in which 10 sample sheep clipped 36kg of wool, comfortably over the 3kg-per-sheep average required by the rules.

The sheep were last shorn in the Big Day Out cancer awareness fundraiser just over a year ago.

But they have plenty of support, with helpers, friends and families coming from as far as Australia and Southland’s.

The first target will be the 358 shorn by the holders in the first of the four two-hour runs, the biggest run-by-run tally of the tally shorn almost 13 months ago.

They will need an average of over 449 sheep each in the day to break the record before the challenge ends at 4pm.

Two-other multi-stand records were set in King Country woolsheds last Tuesday and Wednesday.