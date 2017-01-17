Shearing record on target

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 08:20

Shearing record hopefuls James Mack, from Waikato, Roxburgh shearer Eru Weeds and Luke Mullins, of Cambridge but from Taihape, are comfortably on track for a new World three-stand record after just two hours of the attempt in a Hawke’s Bay woolshed today (Tuesday).

Starting at 6am and targeting a tally of 1347 they went to breakfast at 8am with a combined total of 398, which was 40 more than the opening run shorn by Shelford Wilcox, Kalin Chrystal and Errol Chrystal when they set the eight-hour strongwool ewes record in December 2015.

Mullins had shorn 138, Weeds 134 and Mack 126.

Conditions are warm with not a cloud in the sky at Waitara Station, at Brooks Rd, off SH5 northwest of Napier, and Errol Chrystal who shore 373 in the existing record, said he expects the record toi go. "It’s not a hard one to break," he said.

The second run started at 8.30am and and at 10.30am, the third is from 11.30am-1.30pm and the final run 2pm-4pm